Thousands flock to get a taste of Scotland

The mass band march at the official opening of the Penticton Scottish Festival at Kings Park Saturday, fearturing five bands.

The came by the thousands once again this year to enjoy some of the best of the old country at the fifth annual Penticton Scottish Festival at Kings Park Saturday.

Throughout the day people had an opportunity to see some of the best young highland dancers compete as well as the solo piping and drumming event, dog agility competition and demonstrations as well as the Celtic Kids Corner with events like the downsized and much lighter caber toss.

Also on hand to demonstrate their skills were members of the Society of Creative Anachronism.

“So we’re here today at the Penticton Scottish Festival to discover a little Scottish culture when you talk to people and say gee are you Scottish well maybe their grandfather was,” said organizer and president of the Penticton Scottish Festival Society Wayne McDougall during a break in the action. “And even if you’re not Scottish it’s a chance to taste some of the sights the sounds the experiences the athletics of Scotland.

“We’ve got the caber toss we’ve got mass bands, It’s really family focused. It’s a great event for people to get together and discover music, athletics.”

On the entertainment stage there was Celtic Ceilidh (party in the park) with headliners Knacker’s Yard of Victoria and Gord McLaren and the McClan.