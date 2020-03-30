Thousands affected by Penticton power outages

Two corresponding issues have resulted in approx. 7000 without power

Update: 2:40 p.m.

Some customers in Penticton’s downtown area are reporting that power has been restored.

1:45 p.m.

Power outages in Penticton have resulted in approximately 7000 customers without power.

City of Penticton communications manager Philip Cooper said the top of a power pole on Quebec St. broke off, affecting 2000 customers.

He also confirmed there is a corresponding issue at the Huth substation impacting 5000 customers.

The City did not provide an estimated time of restoration.

More to come.

