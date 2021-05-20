‘Thought my windows would break’: Revelstoke RCMP respond to explosions at gun range

Some users at the range were using a type of exploding target called Tannerite

Revelstoke RCMP responded to reports of explosions at the gun range on May 18. (File photo)

RCMP went to the gun range on May 18 to investigate a disturbance complaint.

Residents took to Facebook, posting that loud explosions were shaking nearby houses that evening. “Thought my windows would break,” wrote one resident.

Police told the Review that some users at the range were using a type of exploding target called Tannerite, which is a brand of binary explosive targets for firearm practice. It’s comprised of oxidizers and a fuel, usually aluminium powder. The two components are separate and mixed by the user. One package of Tannerite creates an explosion almost equal to that of one stick of dynamite.

It can have far reaching impacts. In April, one gender reveal party involving 80 pounds of Tannerite was detonated in Kingston, New Hampshire. It rattled homes in not just New Hampshire but parts of Massachusetts. Although no one was injured, foundations of some surrounding homes were damaged.

Tannerite is legal in Canada.

A municipal noise bylaw ticket was issued after the incident in Revelstoke. RCMP said the subjects were in compliance with the firearm regulations and it was not their intention to cause a disruption to the surrounding neighbourhood.

The local gun range does have rules restricting reactive targets, like Tannerite.

