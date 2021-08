The Thornhill Volunteer Fire Department, RCMP and BC Wildfire service responded to a fire near Copper River during the afternoon on Aug. 11, 2021. (Thornhill Fire Department Community Connection/Facebook)

Members of the Thornhill Volunteer Fire Dept. contained and extinguished a fire in the tree line near Copper River on during the afternoon on Aug. 11.

According to the fire department, there was visible heavy black smoke and a small travel trailer, van and camping equipment was “fully involved.”

The RCMP and BC Wildfire assisted, and the fire department stretched 1,000 feet of hose to contain the flames. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

READ MORE: Fire destroys motor home south of Terrace

Terrace Standard