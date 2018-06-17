Thomspon-Nicola Mobile Library sports award winning wrap

By Times Staff

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library’s (TNRL) new Mobile Library has a fresh award winning design.

The outer wrap, with a theme called Let Your Imagination Run Wild, was designed by a company called Fresh Inc, and won the Platinum Hermes Creative Award for its art depicting the landscape and animals Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

“We were definitely going for the ‘wow factor’ for sure,” said Jenny Abramzik, head of outreach services at the TNRL, referring to the wrap design.

“It’s awesome, we’re very proud.”

The idea for the design came from chief librarian Judy Moore.

The TNRL launched the new, state-of-the-art Bookmobile on May 29 and along with stops previously visited by the library’s old Bookmobile, eight new stops have been added to the rotation.

Mike Brown, branch head of the Mobile Library, said the library is pleased to be adding new stops to some of the rural areas of the TNRD, including Lower Nicola, Quilchena, Thompson River Estates and Lac Le Jeune.

For more information contact Jenny Abramzik, head of outreach services: jabramzik@tnrd.ca, 250.376.3526