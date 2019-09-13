Thompson Valley Players present Huntley Cooper Award

Thompson Valley Players youth representative Missy Kjellstrom had the honour of presenting this year's recipient of The Huntley Cooper Rising Star Award to Dayna Underhill on the entertainment stage during the North Thompson Fall Fair on Sunday, Sept. 1. Every year to honour Huntley Cooper the TV Players present this award to a hard-working student with a passion for the theatre. Missy Kjellstrom was the 2018 recipient of this award.

Pictured is Dayna Underhill (right) receiving the Thompson Valley Players’ Huntley Cooper Rising Star Award from last year’s recipient Missy Kjellstrom during the North Thompson Fall Fair on Sunday, Sept. 1. The TV Players present this award annually to a hard-working student with a passion for the theatre.(Mikael Kjellstrom photo)

Huntley and his wife Wendy were members of the Thompson Valley Players for many years, shared a passion for live theatre, and loved to build the sets together.

Huntley was a ‘behind the scenes’ force who was a real team player with a wonderful imagination.

He was very excited to get the youth involved in the group, and would be very proud of how the youth division of Thompson Valley Players has grown in the past few years.