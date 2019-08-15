Thompson Valley Players gear up for North Thompson Fall Fair

North Thompson Star/Journal

The North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo is once again fast approaching! Are you ready for all the festivities?

Thompson Valley Players are once again hosting the ‘Fall Fair Family Dance’, and they are inviting everyone to get their family together, “come on out, and have a foot stomping good time!”

The dance happens on Friday, Aug. 30, and runs from 7 to 9 p.m. in the North Thompson Fall Fair Hall. Music will be provided by Amanda May Harris, and she promises to take everyone on a “journey through the last 70 years of dance crazes.”

TV Players rep Bev Murphy says there will be prizes for the ‘Best Dressed Cowboy and Cowgirl’, as well as plenty of dancing prizes.

“It is definitely time to dust off your dance moves and come and show us how it’s done. And there will also be a concession with lots of goodies,” says Murphy, “We are proud to support the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo, and sincerely hope you will too by kicking it off at The Family Dance!”

TV Players will also be hosting Sunday’s Bingo at the Fall Fair from 10a.m. – 4 p.m., with all proceeds going towards student theatre workshops and performances (and yes, there will be Bingo all three days of the fair ).

TV Players will be back again on Monday, Sept. 2, as they host the Annual ‘Fall Fair Family Parade’ which will assemble at the Barriere Secondary School at 9:30 a.m., with judging by the NTFFRA Ambassador Program at 10 a.m., and the parade moving out from the high school at approximately 10:30 a.m. The Family Parade will proceed to the Fall Fair grounds along Barriere Lakes Road to enter the fairgrounds where it will finish up at the outdoor entertainment stage in the heart of the grounds. It is at the stage where Family Parade prizes will be awarded.

All prizes in the Family Parade are sponsored by The Thompson Valley Players; First Overall Group receives a $100 prize, and four special ribbons will also be awarded offering a $25 prize each.

“The TV Player’s annual presentation of the “Huntley Cooper Rising Star Award’ will also be presented at that time,” says Murphy.

“This parade is for all members of the family and even the family pets. We welcome seniors and their scooters to and with a special prize for them as well,” said Murphy, “The Family Parade is a walking costume parade with families walking or joining in on wagons, bikes, horses, scooters, roller blades, tricycles and baby buggies. Start working on those costumes and come and join the Family Parade!”

Check out the North Thompson Fall Fair catalogue for more details on the Family Parade categories. You can find a catalogue at local news stands and businesses, or go online to: www.fallfair-rodeo.com.