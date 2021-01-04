Thompson-Okanagan’s most expensive home located in Lake Country

Central Okanagan take the top 20 spots on BC Assessment's list of highest-valued residential properties in the region

The Thompson-Okanagan’s priciest home is no longer located in Kelowna.

For years, a home located at 4358 Hobson Road in Kelowna topped the BC Assessment Authority’s property value charts for the region, but the newly released 2021 assessment plots it at $10.6 million — more than last year’s $10.3 million, but less than a Lake Country home valued at $10.7 million.

4358 Hobson Road in Kelowna. (Rock House Style)

The residence, located at 12990 Pixton Road, took second on the list last year when it was valued at $10.2 million, but the extra half-a-million put it on top for 2021.

Lake Country also knocked West Kelowna out of the top three. A home at 18250 Juniper Cove Road jumped the list to the number three spot with an assessed value of $10.1 million.

West Kelowna’s first appearance on the list is at number four; 1683 Pritchard Drive is valued at $9.6 million.

Peachland makes its first appearance on the list at the 11th spot with an $8.2-million home located at 7280 Highway 97 S.

Homes in the Central Okanagan take the top 20 spots on the list.

The first home to make the list outside the Central Okanagan comes at 21st on the list in Coldstream. A home at 8200 Kalavista Drive is valued at $7.5 million.

You can view the top 100 valued residential properties on BC Assessment’s website.

READ MORE: Housing values increase in Thompson Okanagan region

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguezLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoke Review