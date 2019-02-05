Thompson Okanagan Tourism picks up another international award

Glenn Mandziuk, President and CEO of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, with the World Travel Award TOTA won for the second year in a row.

In a repeat of last year’s win, the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) was recently recognized by the World Travel Awards (WTA), winning the 2019 North America’s Responsible Tourism Award.

“This recognition is such an honour as it comes from tourism industry leaders from around the globe and reinforces the association’s commitment to advancing the region as a leader in sustainable responsible tourism,” says TOTA President and CEO Glenn Mandziuk. “As always, TOTA’s success wouldn’t be possible without the leadership, support, and innovation shown by our provincial Tourism Ministry, Destination British Columbia, community tourism and First Nations partners, and the over 4,500 member industry stakeholders from across the region.”

The Thompson Okanagan region is rapidly becoming known for its collective work to strive to grow the tourism industry in a manner that respects its social, cultural, environmental, and economic foundations.

“We have such a great team of professionals at TOTA, from the board and staff to contractors and agency partners who are a huge part of this and a true reflection of their strong efforts,” notes Mandziuk. “Further, to be recognized in successive years is truly special for us all.”

The award was announced at the 2019 Caribbean and North America gala ceremony held in Jamaica on Jan. 28. The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

