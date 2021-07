Thomas Creek Wildfire grows to over 8,000 hectares

BC Wildfire is preparing for thunderstorms Friday and Saturday

Smoke rises from the north end of the Thomas Creek Wildfire on July 28 just across Skaha Lake from Kaleden. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The Thomas Creek Wildfire now stands at over 8,242 hectares as of Friday morning, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is still listed as out of control, with a risk of thunderstorms in the area Friday afternoon.

There are currently 23 firefighters, 12 dangerous tree specialists, 33 military personnel and eight support staff on the ground along with 20 pieces of heavy equipment.

The fire is currently receiving air support from six helicopters, as crews work on north flank near McLean Clan Lake.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire estimates Nk’Mip Creek blaze at more than 13,000 hectares

Plans are in place for a planned ignition to bring the fire towards established fireguards north of the fire. Additional guards and planned ignitions are in the works.

The thunderstorm risk is expected to carry through to Saturday.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar