Thomas Creek fire shrinks in size

BC Wildfire Services Incident Management team has taken over control of the fire

The Thomas Creek wildfire has been officially reduced to 5,408 hectares in size, according to a Sunday morning update from the BC Wildfire Service.

The reduction of 100 hectares in size was thanks to more accurate mapping.

The fire is still classified as out of control, and both evacuation alerts and the area restriction order remain in place. The OK Falls boat launch also remains closed so helicopters and water skimmers can use the lake in that area.

As of Sunday morning, there were 23 BC Wildfire firefighters, six helicopters and 23 support staff stationed on the fire, including a BCWS Incident Management team.

There are also 22 pieces of heavy equipment that have been deployed to the fire to build up fire suppression guards. On Sunday, ground crews and equipment are being focused on building a contingency guard and handling any excursions of the fire along Road 201.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but was originally suspected to be human-caused.

