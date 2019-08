The animals were found in Banfield Park in Vic West and have been impounded as strays. (Victoria Animal Control Services/Facebook)

A mad scientist may be 35 rats short after Victoria Animal Control Services found the rodents in a cage on Thursday.

The animals were found in Banfield Park in Vic West and have been impounded as strays.

If these are your rats, Animal Control asks you call their office at 250-414-0233.

For more information on impounded animals visit www.vacs.ca.

