Third structure fire in three weeks breaks out in Coombs

'It's not like there's an arsonist running around'

The cause of a structure fire in Coombs on Jan. 4 is still under investigation. (Courtesy of Coombs-Hilliers VFD)

The Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department attended their third structure fire in three weeks on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 4.

Department chief Aaron Poirier says the CHVFD was called to a structure fire in the 2900 block of Grafton Avenue at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

“Upon arrival, we found heavy smoke and fire. It was in a workshop type building, kind of a mixed-use building. Had everything from tools and equipment to personal items in it,” said Poirier.

READ MORE: Fire in Coombs sends one person to hospital with burns

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Poirier says the number of fires in the past few weeks has been unusual, but that there isn’t any one thing that links them.

“They’re all accidental in nature. It’s not like there’s an arsonist running around – it’s all human-caused fires,” said Poirier.

Over the past year, fires have occurred in a number of different buildings, including workshops, single family homes and commercial buildings. Poirier says the usual safety precautions apply.

“Clean your chimneys, don’t leave unattended items on the stove and practice good electrical safety, don’t overload cords,” said Poirier.

emily.vance@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter