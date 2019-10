Third quarter reliaibilty rates up at West Kootenay Regional Airport

The West Kootenay Regional Airport is continuing to have a good year as far as reliability and passenger traffic rates are concerned.

The airport’s third quarter report shows that reliability rates were 98 per cent for July and August, and 96 per cent for September.

July and September rates were up about five per cent over 2018 and August rates were up 28 per cent over 2018, when forest fire smoke resulted in flight cancellations.

Passenger traffic for the third quarter was slightly up with 28,522 passengers travelling through the airport compared to 25,324 in 2018. However, third quarter traffic in 2017 was higher at 27,705.

Reliability rates for 2019:

January — 65%

February — 78%

March — 90%

April — 96%

May — 100%

June — 98%

July — 98%

August — 98%

September — 96%

Passenger traffic in 2019:

First quarter — 12,384

Second quarter — 25,175

Third quarter — 28,522