Third Planet Crusade Williams Lake host climate strike Sept. 24

About a dozen people participated in a climate strike in Williams Lake Friday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Organized by Third Planet Crusade Williams Lake, the event saw participants take a walk together armed with signs, a banner and even a portrait of climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The walk began and ended at Williams Lake City Hall, where, following their return, teen organizers Ella Kruus and Julia Zirnhelt gave short speeches.

Kruus, who despite her young age has been one of the local leaders of such events for a number of years now, noted that similar demonstrations were taking place in cities around Canada and the world.

“And I just want to say that personally, I don’t want to be here right now,” Kruus told the group. “And the only reason I’m here is because I feel my future and future generations are at stake right now.”

Kruus said a lot of people say that being an environmentalist or a climate activist is a passion or an interest, but she believes it is something she must do in order to protect her future and let government know there is very little time left to stop climate change.

An increase in wildfires and rising sea levels are attributable to climate change, she said. It the situation will only get worse as time, and inaction, progresses, she believes.

“The thing that’s the funniest to me is that we know what causes climate change. We know how to stop it but we still do nothing and we do not divest from fossil fuels.”

Kruus encouraged people to be brave and bold and accepting of positive change to stop climate change.

Zirnhelt added they organized the event the bring attention to government inaction around climate change and to educate and bring awareness to the issue in Williams Lake.

