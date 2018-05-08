Third motorcycle crash in Surrey in four days

Latest happened on westbound off ramp of Highway 1 to Highway 17 (176th Street) at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday

Police investigate a motorcycle crash on westbound off ramp of Highway 1 to Highway 17 (176th Street) at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. (Photo and video Shane MacKichan)

There’s been yet another motorcycle crash in Surrey this week.

In this latest of three recent crashes the rider was reportedly taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. It happened on the westbound off ramp of Highway 1 to Highway 17 (176th Street) at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Constable Mike Halskov of B.C. RCMP Traffic Services said the motorcylist “came upon a bunch of traffic” stopped at a light, hit the brakes, lost control and hit the pavement. Halskov said the motorcyclist’s injuries weren’t life-threatening “but he will probably be in hospital. He’s got some upper-body injuries that are going to have to get dealt with.”

“There’s definitely out there,” Halskov said of motorcyclists enjoying the balmy weather. “Motorists should be aware that now with the nicer weather motorcyclists are going to be out there in greater numbers and to be aware of that and keep an extra eye out for them and for motorcyclists, obviously, to make sure they ride in a safe manner with proper safety gear, including a helmet, and exercise due caution out there.”

Meantime, two motorcyclists were hurt in separate traffic crashes this past weekend in Surrey.

Police are investigating a crash in Newton Sunday night in which a motorcyclist reportedly crashed into a large electronic board traffic sign and was thrown about 20 feet. The driver was taken to hospital to be treated for facial and head injuries, according to a freelance photographer who was at the scene. It happened in the 12700-block of 64th Avenue at about 7:15 p.m.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said there is an impaired driving and driving while prohibited investigation underway but no charges have been laid. The crash happened near a townhouse complex and a park where field hockey was being played.

READ ALSO: Two motorcyclists injured in separate Surrey crashes

In an unrelated crash, a 36-year-old Surrey motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning after the Suzuki bike rear-ended a City of Surrey SUV that was stopped in the 19500-block of 88th Avenue and preparing to turn left. The SUV driver wasn’t injured. It happened at 11:55 a.m.

Police ask anyone with information concerning the first two crashes to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, and the Port Mann Freeway Patrol at 604-526-9744 on Tuesday’s crash.

