Third ice sheet proposed for Twin Rinks addition project

Council is considering $8M proposal this week from shortlisted proponent

Council is set to accept a proposal this week for the Twin Rinks Arena addition project including a new NHL-sized ice sheet for just under $8.1 million.

Of three shortlisted proponents, n.Wallace & Co. Ltd. was the recommended building contractor, according to City of Chilliwack documents.

Continued “growth of youth sports and recreational hockey” substantiates the need for the third ice surface at the complex on the south side of Chilliwack, in order to make ice time available to more groups, according to the staff report contained in the council agenda package for March 20.

The proposed name of the facility will be the Sardis Sport Complex, after seeking public input on the new name.

“During a two month process patrons of Twin Rinks were asked to provide a name they thought would be appropriate,” according to the report.

Suggested names were: Watson Glen Sports Complex; Sardis Sports Complex; Sardis Arenas; Tyson Arenas; Tri-rinks and Triple Rinks.”

Three shortlisted proponents submitted proposals: n.Wallace & Co. ($8.1 m), Preview Builders Intl. ($10 m), VVI Construction, $(12.1 m).

