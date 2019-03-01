Third fire at Maple Ridge’s tent city

There’s been another fire overnight at Maple Ridge’s tent city, the third fire within two days.

The most recent fire happened early Friday, following two previous fires on Wednesday.

The blaze started on the side of the camp near the Haney Bypass and slowed traffic while firefighters fought the blaze. It’s not certain if there were any injuries.

On Wednesday, just after 2 p.m., three or for explosions rocked the camp and a 10-kilogram propane tank was venting and burning gas, according to a City of Maple Ridge news release.

Flames tore into the trees and tent at the main entrance to the camp on 223rd Street was destroyed.

Later Wednesday night, at about 10 p.m. a second fire destroyed a tent at the secondary entrance nearby. A propane cylinder and appliances were found in the remains of that tent, said the city.

The camp has been without power for a week after the city asked for the electricity to be disconnected because the power box had been tampered with and there was a risk of electrocution. The supplier of the large propane tanks that provided heat for the warming tent also removed those because of safety concerns, said the city.

Maple Ridge said in a news release Thursday that it was heading back to B.C. Supreme Court to seek orders to address obstruction of city workers in improving safety at the camp.