Third delivery of building units for 222 Corfield in Parksville arrives April 26

Another delivery of modular building units for the supporting housing project will be moved onto the site at 222 Corfield St. South on Friday, April 26.

During this third phase, vehicles should expect intermittent single lane alternating traffic on April 26 between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Similar to delivery of the first and second modular units, vehicles travelling in the 200 block of Corfield St. South, between Jensen Avenue East and Stanford Avenue will be affected with partial single lane traffic. Both lanes are expected to remain open for most of the day.

Emergency vehicles will be given priority access. For pedestrian safety, the southeast sidewalk will be closed; however, the west sidewalk will be open to allow pedestrian/foot traffic. It is advisable to choose an alternate route and avoid the 200 block Corfield St. South if possible.

— NEWS Staff, submitted