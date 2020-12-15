Third COVID-19 exposure reported at Suwilaawks Community School in Terrace

A COVID-19 exposure has been recorded at the Suwilaawks Community School in Terrace. (Brittany Gervais/Terrace Standard)

A third COVID-19 exposure has been detected at Suwilaawks Community School in Terrace.

The exposure occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, according to a bulletin posted to Northern Health’s website. Northern Health does not release details about school exposures, such as the number of cases associated with the exposure.

The first exposure at the school occurred between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30, and the second exposure ocurred between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.

Suwilaawks Community School closed down temporarily on Friday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 14 due to staffing shortages within Coast Mountains School District 82 (CMSD82).

Timeline of Terrace school exposures

– Centennial Christian School, exposure between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26

– Suwilaawks Community School, exposure between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30

– Uplands Elementary School, exposure between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

– Caledonia Secondary School, two separate exposures between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2

– Veritas Catholic School, exposure on Nov. 30

– Skeena Middle School, exposures on Dec. 4 and Dec. 7

– Suwilaawks Community School, exposure between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4

– Suwilaawks Community School, exposure between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2

