Third COVID-19 exposure reported at Caledonia Secondary School in Terrace

Tenth school exposure in Terrace comes as teachers' union calls for increased safety measures

A third COVID-19 exposure at Caledonia Secondary School has been detected, according to Northern Health. (Jake Wray/Terrace Standard)

Northern Health has reported a third COVID-19 exposure at Caledonia Secondary School.

The exposure occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, according to a letter posted on the Coast Mountains School District 82 (CMSD82) website on Dec. 16.

Northern Health does not publicly release details about school exposures, such as the number of cases associated with the exposure.

This brings the number of school exposures in Terrace up to 10, spread across six schools.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 through schools prompted the Terrace District Teachers’ Union to issue a statement Dec. 15 asking for safety improvements in local schools.

The teachers’ union called for better transparency from health authorities regarding exposure notifications and contact tracing, mandatory masks, improved ventilation, reduced class sizes and more remote learning options.

They asked MLAs Ellis Ross and Nathan Cullen, as well as CMSD82 school trustees to commit to implementing the proposed measures.

The Terrace Standard has reached out to Ross and Cullen for comment.

Timeline of Terrace school exposures

– Centennial Christian School, exposure between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26

– Suwilaawks Community School, exposure between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30

– Uplands Elementary School, exposure between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

– Caledonia Secondary School, exposure between Dec. 1 and Dec. 2

– Caledonia Secondary School, exposure between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2

– Veritas Catholic School, exposure on Nov. 30

– Skeena Middle School, exposures on Dec. 4 and Dec. 7

– Suwilaawks Community School, exposure between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4

– Suwilaawks Community School, exposure between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2

– Caledonia Secondary School, exposure between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4

