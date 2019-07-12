Third cannabis store in Greater Trail opens next week

The City of Trail has had six applications from non-medical pot retailers to date

A cannabis retail store is opening in Warfield next weekend, making it the third such business to start-up locally since non-medical pot use was legalized nine months ago.

Previous: Where does Warfield stand on pot legalization?

Previous: Trail green-lights two more budding businesses

The Green Pineapple, located on Schofield Highway next to the liquor store, is readying for a first day of business on Saturday, July 20, manager Kevin Duerden told the Trail Times.

“We are putting all the pieces together and setting up the store,” he said. “And we are working out all the kinks, on the operations side of things.”

Following the Oct. 17 legalization in Canada, the village used feedback from an online survey and community meeting before signing its municipal bylaw regarding rules for marijuana retailers.

Foremost is the regulation that only two such shops will be permitted in Warfield boundaries. Operating hours must be restricted between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., and the dispensary cannot be located within 100 metres of any school.

“This was the first application that we had received and I have not heard of any others,” said Mayor Diane Langman.

While Trail has approved a half dozen applications to date, just two cannabis retail outlets are open.

Bud-A-Bong Shop opened at 876 Rossland Avenue a few months ago, which is a locale that traditionally housed an eatery.

After getting the green-light back in January, The Higher Path was the first respective retailer to open in this region.

“We’ve processed six referrals to date, although one has subsequently been in touch to advise they will not be pursuing their licence application any further,” the city’s Michelle McIsaac confirmed.

“The other thing to (note) would be that a provincial cannabis store will be locating here in Trail,” she explained. “The government-run stores don’t go through the same licencing referral process so it isn’t included in the numbers referenced.”

McIsaac was referring to a recent announcement by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) that a Trail store will be opening up in the Waneta Plaza complex later this year.

The LDB held a job fair in the city on Thursday (July 11) to give prospective BC Cannabis Stores employees the chance to speak to branch representatives and learn more about the positions available and experience required.

BC Cannabis Stores is looking for one store manager, two assistant managers, six full-time cannabis consultants, and eight part-time/auxiliary cannabis consultants.

Further east on Highway 3B and into the Beaver Valley, there’s been no formal expressions of interest for opening a dispensary.

The bedroom community of Montrose doesn’t permit this particular business, however the Village of Fruitvale, does.

“We are open to it,” says Fruitvale Mayor Steve Morissette. “I have had one person ask me if it was a possibility, but no one has formally approached council at this point.”

According to the Rossland News, the city’s first cannabis retail store is expected to open later this summer.

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter