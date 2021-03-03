Third candidate enters Castlegar mayor’s race

Another candidate has entered the Castlegar mayoral race.

Kirk Duff has announced his plans to run for the position in the upcoming byelection.

“I believe that Castlegar needs a positive, levelheaded leader to guide us forward into the future,” said Duff. “I’m involved in our community and have the political experience to hit the ground running as mayor.”

Duff previously served as a city councillor for 18 years and as the city’s representative to the Regional District of Central Kootenay for nine years.

He has been a member of the Lions Club for 40 years and currently serves as the board chair of the BC Lions Club Society for Children with Disabilities and Easter Seal house based in Vancouver. Duff has also served on the Castlegar Sculpture Walk board, Castlegar and District Library board of trustees, Castlegar and District Hospital Foundation executive and volunteered with the Castlegar Homecoming committee, BC Seniors Games and Kootenay Festival.

Two other candidates — Florio Vasilakakis and Gord Lamont — have also announced candidacies. As of press time, no one has publicly announced intentions to run for the city councilor seat.

The election for mayor and one council seat will be held April 24. Nomination packages are available at city hall with a filing deadline of March 19.

