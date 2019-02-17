Third barn fire in a week in Pitt Meadows

Another barn has gone up in flames in Pitt Meadows in exactly one week.

The Pitt Meadows fire department was dispatched out just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning to the 12000 block of Harris Road.

The barn was fully-involved by the time they got there.

“There’s a house here but it doesn’t appear to be lived in right now,” said acting Pitt Meadows fire chief Mike Larrson, adding that the barn was around 100 metres back from the house.

There was nothing in the barn.

It took 16 members about five hours to contain the fire and put it out.

The cause is undetermined right now, but is is being reviewed as suspicious said Larrson.

“Because there is nobody here and it is an unattended barn,” he explained.

But, Larrson said, likely in a fire like this when it burns so hot and so intense, it’s very hard to determine how it started.

“The fact that it was the third barn fire in a week is a lot on our guys,” added Larrson.

Both Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue and the Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating.