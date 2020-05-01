Thinking outside the box for Comox Valley high school graduations

Plans are currently being developed but they are still in the infancy phase.

A photo from the 2019 Highland Grad Classic Car Cruise - this year, graduation may look a bit different. Photo supplied.

From drive-thru celebrations to virtual gatherings, grade 12 students are getting creative with high school graduations, and so will the Comox Valley School District for those prepping for the end of their secondary education.

As with many events throughout the province and country, high school graduations are on the list of events that cannot proceed due to gathering limitations from COVID-19.

School District 71 communications manager Mary Lee said grad plans for the three Valley high schools are being co-ordinated by senior staff at the board office in collaboration with the secondary school administrators.

Lee added plans are currently being developed but they are still in the infancy phase.

“All I can say is yes, there will be some sort of acknowledgment and celebration and in ways we could never imagine before the pandemic – thinking outside the box creatively now.”

Generally, grad season in the Comox Valley commences with Highland Secondary School students arriving in style to either Filberg Park in Comox or their school with a classic car cruise; their commencement ceremony is set for May 30.

That ceremony is followed by one at Mark R. Isfeld set for June 24 followed by Georges P. Vanier Secondary set for June 25.

photos@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Record