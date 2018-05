Willow Wind Feed and Pet Supplies in Langford was broken in to over the weekend. Thieves made off with multiple items and cash. (Willow Wind Feed and Pet Supplies photo)

Willow Wind Feed and Pet Supplies in Langford was broken in to last week.

According to a Facebook post by the store on May 11, somewhere between the hours of 1:30 and 3 a.m., the phone lines were cut and the store was broken in to.

The store, at the corner of Sooke and Happy Valley roads, caught the man and woman on video taking multiple items and cash. The duo also left the store a mess.

More to come.

