Thieves target Silver Creek Store near Salmon Arm

An exterior security camera caught two thieves forcing their way through the front door of the Silver Creek store shortly after 4 a.m. on August 9. (Image contributed)

Update Aug. 9, 9:42 a.m:

According to the Salmon Arm RCMP the pickup truck which the thieves used for their break-in at the Silver Creek store was stolen. The vehicle in question, a white 2006 F-350 was stolen from Golf Course Drive in Blind Bay sometime after 9 p.m. on Aug. 8. The truck has large tires and what are believed to be black aftermarket rims.

The Salmon Arm RCMP responded to an alarm at the business at approximately 4 a.m. this morning. They are working to compile a full list of stolen products but say that cigarettes are among them.

The RCMP ask the public to call 911 with the location of the truck if they see it.

Original story:

The Silver Creek Store was broken into in the early morning hours of Aug. 9.

An exterior security camera at the store caught two masked thieves forcing entry into the front entrance of the store.

“They stole our ATM machine and tobacco. But they didn’t just steal from a store … they went into our ‘home’ and stole straight from our family. A family trying to support a newborn recently out of NICU, a four year old, and a five year old. They stole trust,” a post on the store’s Facebook page reads.

Also caught on camera was the white F-350 pickup truck the thieves arrived in which bears B.C. license plate JG1908

” To those individuals that decided to break in and steal, it’s truly heartbreaking that it’s come to this point in your life that you have to do such acts. I hope it was worth it because you will be prosecuted! It’s a good thing we installed amazing security cameras,” the post goes on to say.

