Thieves target community fighting flooding

As if dealing with flooding wasn’t enough.

The community of Twin Lakes had multiple community mailboxes broken into sometime over night Wednesday, May 9.

Carolyn Jager, a Twin Lakes resident, said a neighbour noticed the locks on the ground and mailboxes broken into Wednesday morning.

“To add insult to injury. It might be a good idea to get the news out that crooks are taking advantage of citizens in peril and otherwise occupied at this time,” Jager said in a message to the Keremeos Review Thursday morning.

From pictures it is apparent, the culprit(s) used cutters to take off the locks, discarding them on the ground. It’s unknown what was in the mail but everything was taken.

Jager said the mailboxes desperately need to be replaced as they are too easy to be broken into.

The Keremeos Review has contacted the RCMP and Canada Post to find out more information about the mail thefts and to see if new more theft-resistant boxes will be put in. The Review had not heard back by either agency at the time of this posting.

The community of Twin Lakes, located in Area D, under a State of Local Emergency as the lake level continues to rise. Nine homes around the lake and a strata are at risk of being flooded. Out buildings and septic fields of other homes on the other shore are also at risk of suffering flood damage.

Tonnes of material has been brought in the last few days to build up the road way about three-to-four feet to hold back the lake. Wire baskets with sand and rock are being placed and sandbags will go on top of that. The lake is expected to rise six-feet.