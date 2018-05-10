Community mailboxes at Twin Lakes were targeted by thieves sometime overnight May 9. (Submitted)

Thieves target community fighting flooding

The community mailboxes at Twin Lakes were broken into and mail stolen

As if dealing with flooding wasn’t enough.

The community of Twin Lakes had multiple community mailboxes broken into sometime over night Wednesday, May 9.

Carolyn Jager, a Twin Lakes resident, said a neighbour noticed the locks on the ground and mailboxes broken into Wednesday morning.

“To add insult to injury. It might be a good idea to get the news out that crooks are taking advantage of citizens in peril and otherwise occupied at this time,” Jager said in a message to the Keremeos Review Thursday morning.

Related: Twin Lakes residents brace for massive flooding

From pictures it is apparent, the culprit(s) used cutters to take off the locks, discarding them on the ground. It’s unknown what was in the mail but everything was taken.

Jager said the mailboxes desperately need to be replaced as they are too easy to be broken into.

The Keremeos Review has contacted the RCMP and Canada Post to find out more information about the mail thefts and to see if new more theft-resistant boxes will be put in. The Review had not heard back by either agency at the time of this posting.

Related: Flood mitigation has Twin Lakes residents optimistic

The community of Twin Lakes, located in Area D, under a State of Local Emergency as the lake level continues to rise. Nine homes around the lake and a strata are at risk of being flooded. Out buildings and septic fields of other homes on the other shore are also at risk of suffering flood damage.

Tonnes of material has been brought in the last few days to build up the road way about three-to-four feet to hold back the lake. Wire baskets with sand and rock are being placed and sandbags will go on top of that. The lake is expected to rise six-feet.

Previous story
Men’s Centre on mid Island warns it will have to close
Next story
Using horse power to teach communication skills

Just Posted

Parents ask for Wildflower expansion

 

Round robin tennis opens season

  • 3 hours ago

 

Gardeners a-buzz for MARS tour in Parksville Qualicum Beach

  • 3 hours ago

 

Hope friends tackle Vancouver Marathon

  • 3 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Upper Clearwater wildfire crew gets fire truck

    Former Vavenby fire truck bought from TNRD through auction

  • BC Liquor Stores customers raise more than $275,000 for Dry Grad celebrations

    Liquor Stores customers have helped about 52,000 British Columbian Grade 12 students enjoy safe, alcohol-free graduation celebrations as part of the annual Support Dry Grad campaign. This year's campaign, which ran from March 4-31, raised $278,158, bringing the grand total of funds raised since the campaign's start in 2001 to more than $6.77 million.

  • Parents ask for Wildflower expansion

    Parents of Wildflower students in the Creston Education Centre say there is enough demand to add another class to the program in the fall.

  • Qualicum Beach residents confused over draft OCP

    Third reading deferred to May 28 meeting

  • District warns of localized flooding in Hope

    High water levels from spring freshet has district warning residents in flood-prone areas

  • Speed Watch volunteers hit the streets in Kimberley

    Our dedicated Speed Watch volunteers have hit the streets for another season in name of road safety. Each year a group of volunteers monitor speed at various locations throughout Kimberley. Their goal is to educate and raise awareness with respect to speeding. They set up with a radar and speed-reader board. The onsite team records the speed of each vehicle. The statistics gathered are passed on to ICBC and the Kimberley RCMP. By reviewing the information police can determine if the area needs further traffic enforcement. Periodically warning letters are sent to the registered owners of the vehicles that are observed exceeding the speed limit.