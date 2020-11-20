Thieves take goods and safe from Castlegar Habitat for Humanity ReStore

A pair of thieves made multiple trips in and out of the building Monday night

It’s not quite Christmas, but the Grinch seems to be active in Castlegar already.

A pair of thieves broke into the Habitat for Humanity ReStore Monday night, taking anything they could carry and ransacking the store in the process, according to store manager Heather Fancy.

After failing to gain access by drilling out the lock in the metal rear door, the thieves used a pry bar to get the door open.

Once inside, the thieves made multiple trips in and out of the building with armloads of goods. They cleared out the display case and took the safe.

“It was very troubling for us as a charity at this time of year,” said Fancy. “Like most charities, we’ve had a struggle this year.”

“Our sole purpose is to build homes for families and every time something like this happens, it takes away from everyone in the community.”

The incident was captured on security video and the RCMP is investigating.

Fancy says the local Habitat for Humanity branch is thankful for all of the support the community has offered them.

If you are interested in helping out, Fancy says they could use more volunteers as the store runs on 240 volunteer hours every month.

She also calculates that every week they keep the equivalent of a four bedroom house out of the landfill.

Habitat for Humanity has plans to build a home in Castlegar next year.

