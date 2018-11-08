Thieves take advantage of local business

Local proprietor Denne-Lepage Ahlefeld of Denne Ahlefeld CGA located at 137 10th Ave N was the victim of a series of petty theft throughout October.

Ahlefeld usually decorates her office for Halloween and this year was no exception. “I have been in this office building for 6 years, and I’ve never had any holiday decorations stolen,” said Ahlefeld.”This year I decorated a little more than other years. I decorate inside and outside of my office.”

The thefts started on October 9th with a Halloween sign stolen and continued twice more throughout October leading up to Halloween.

“Three different times I’ve had someone steal decoration outside the office. I also ended up with a pumpkin out front that didn’t belong to me, I don’t know if someone stole it and just dropped it off here,” said Ahlefeld.

Nearby business owners didn’t take notice of the thefts leaving Ahlefeld to believe the thefts were happening at night.

Asked if Ahlefeld contacted the police about the thefts she replied, “No not yet, I thought of the point it’s not a huge dollar amount I would just like the items returned if possible no questions asked. These thefts have taken all of the joy out of Halloween this year and made me not want to decorate next year. It’s just upsetting that people would do this.”