Thieves strike Granisle arena

The Village of Granisle suffered a blow to its ability to provide emergency services when the village arena was broken into and more than $28,000 worth of equipment was stolen.

Taken were computers, electronics, a Husqvarna brush cutter and two generators in the break in which occurred sometime before June 5, reports the Houston RCMP detachment which also covers Granisle.

“This incident is concerning as the stolen items were utilized by the Village of Granisle for the Emergency Operations Command Centre, the Emergency Support Services and the Better at Home Program,” indicated a RCMP release.

Better at Home is a program in which seniors are provided light housekeeping, the idea being that seniors can live within familiar surroundings.

The break in is the one of two significant thefts of property within the last month in the area.

Sometime between May 22, 2021 and June 15, 2021, the locked compound of the Silver Queen Mine located on the Morice Forest Service Road was broken into, and equipment and supplies valued at more than $50,000 were stolen.

The list of items includes a Bobcat S185 skid steer, White 1995 22 foot Komfort Travel Trailer, 2011 Artic Cat ATV, 1995 Yamaha ATV, Black 2004 Trail Tech Dump Trailer, 2009 Mirage flat deck car trailer and a white 2004 Ford Clubman van converted to a Emergency Transport Vehicle.

These investigations are continuing with efforts to locate the stolen items, and identify the persons responsible, say Houston RCMP.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the non-emergency line at the Houston RCMP detachment (250-845-2204), or the Northern British Columbia Crime Stoppers Tip Line (1-800-222-8477) if you wish to remain anonymous.

Houston Today