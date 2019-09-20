Thieves steal keys, drive away with three vehicles from rental car lot in Nanaimo

Police in Nanaimo are looking for vehicles stolen from a vehicle rental lot during a break-in Monday.

Incident happened Monday at Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Shenton Road

Police in Nanaimo are looking for two of the three vehicles that were stolen from a vehicle rental outlet this week.

Nanaimo RCMP confirmed that the thefts were reported Monday after the Enterprise Rent-A-Car outlet on Shenton Road was broken into.

“Suspects stole keys and made off with three vehicles,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in an e-mail Wednesday. “One of the vehicles has been recovered and the file is currently being investigated.”

The vehicles taken were a red 2019 Ford Escape bearing licence plate No. JC158B, a black 2019 Buick Regal, licence plate No. JB569H and a Mitsubishi Eclipse, which has been recovered.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

