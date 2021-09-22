Thieves steal computer equipment from Mill Bay Nature School

The suspect(s) in the break in at Mill Bay Nature School on Sept. 15 broke in through the school’s rear door. (Submitted photo)

Police are looking for information on a break in at the Mill Bay Nature School on the night of Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP said the suspect(s) entered through a rear door of the school near the gymnasium by prying it open with a screwdriver at approximately 2 a.m.

The school’s alarm had been triggered at that time, but the RCMP were not called until an employee entered the school in the morning and noticed the break in.

“It appears that the suspect(s) are familiar with the school, because once they gained access, they went to an area where the school’s iPads were stored, and all of them were taken,” said RCMP Cpl. Gregg Strom.

“The school believes there may have been a previous theft a few days earlier, and the school now believes that 26 Apple iPads were stolen.”

Along with the iPads, other items that were stolen include five bluetooth keyboards, 22 iPad charging bricks and charging cords, three heavy duty surge protectors and eight power outlets.

“The serial numbers have been given to the RCMP and the items will not be usable,” added Strom

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP are asking anyone who has information, comes across anyone attempting to sell a large number of iPads, or recognizes the tool used to break in to contact them at 250-743-5514.

Cowichan Valley Citizen