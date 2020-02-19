Thieves steal 6-foot gas pump from Duncan yard

Theft took place overnight on Feb. 6 or into the early morning hours of Feb. 7.

Thieves have stolen a big orange antique gas pump from a Duncan backyard.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were made aware of the theft, which took place overnight on Feb. 6 or into the early morning hours of Feb. 7.

The owners of the large unique Mobilgas pump noticed it had been taken from their backyard in the 1000 block of Islay Street. The pump is described as being more than six feet tall and bright orange in colour.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating the theft and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the pump. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to reach out to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.

Cowichan Valley Citizen