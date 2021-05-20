Thieves nab tires from Lake Country parkade

Crime Stoppers, RCMP seek information on suspects in May 4th break and enter

Two suspects were caught on camera breaking and entering into a Bottom Wood Lake Road condo's parkade May 4, 2021. (Crime Stoppers)

Police are searching for two men who were caught on camera breaking into a condo’s parking and storage area May 4.

Crime Stoppers released images from security footage of two suspects police would like to speak with.

The pair were seen breaking into and entering the garage areas of the condominium building on Bottom Wood Lake Road in Lake Country just after midnight on May 4.

They tried several vehicle door handles before leaving with a set of vehicle tires from the storage area.

Anyone who recognizes either of these alleged thieves is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit our website at crimestoppers.net or Lake Country RCMP.

