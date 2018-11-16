Thieves keep Oceanside RCMP busy

File photoOceanside RCMP continue to deal with thefts in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

Oceanside RCMP continue to be busy dealing with a variety of thefts in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area, according to the Oct. 26-Nov. 1 crime watch report from the Oceanside RCMP.

Crime Watch Report – October 26 to November 1, 2018

On Oct. 26, Canada Post reported mailboxes were pried open in the areas of Nile Road/Bovanis Road, Bowser, Dorman Road/Baylis Road, 200 block of Goodyear Road, 1500 block of Meadowood Way, and 100 block of Kenmuir Road, Qualicum Beach.

On Oct. 27, it was reported that on the previous Monday night that their bike was stolen from Sanders Road/Northwest Bay Road, Nanoose Bay. Bike described as a grey and white BMX bike “FREE AGENT” brand.

Also on Oct. 27, an alarm had been activated at a business located in the 100 block of Island Hwy East, Parksville, and that a door had been broken in. Only item reported missing was the tip container. Charges are pending against the thief.

On Oct. 28, a resident reported a Canada Post mailbox appeared to have been pried opened in the 500 block Willow Rd, Qualicum Beach.

On Oct. 29, a resident reported they were walking by a business in the 700 block of Memorial Ave, Qualicum Beach and noticed the front window was broken. Culprit(s) took a Green Pedego Electric Bike, Model LATCH 2610 from the front display window.

Also on Oct. 29, a report was received that contents from a vehicle in the 900 block of Pratt Rd, Qualicum Beach, were stolen.

On Oct. 30, a business in the 800 block of Wembley Road, Parksville, reported the back door of the building appeared to have been tampered with. No entry was gained.

Also on Oct. 30, a resident in the 900 block Island Hwy West, Parksville, reported sometime during the night unknown persons entered their gated site and broke the lock and took unknown items from his back shed.

On Oct. 31, it was reported a Jeep at Evergreen Way and Elk Trail, Errington, had three of its tires removed and stolen the previous night.

On Nov. 1 it was reported that a mountain bike (Black Trek, with blue writing, 21 speed, front shocks) was stolen near a business in the 100 block of Island Hwy East, Parksville.

Police ask that you phone 911 if you see a crime in progress. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours phone 250-248-6111, extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers at 248-TIPS (248-8477).

