Thieves disrupt Duncan students’ education

Thieves have stolen 33 iPads, an Apple TV box, two Lego Robotic kits

Thieves stole technology from Alexander Elementary and police are asking for the public’s assistance to solve the case. (Google Maps)

It wasn’t just stuff they stole, it was access to a modern education.

Thieves have stolen 33 iPads, an Apple TV box, two Lego Robotic kits and other electronics from Alexander Elementary school on Beverly Street.

Staff made the discovery when they arrived at the school on May 13.

“These items are property of the school district and school administration has had to adjust how classes are delivered to the kids at this school, with electronics they are now left with,” said North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment spokesperson Staff Sgt. Chris Swain.

Swain noted that the Mounties are still actively investigating the offence but could use the public’s assistance with any leads.

Those with information on who committed this crime, or the location of the stolen property, are asked to contact North Cowichan Duncan/RCMP at 250-748-5522 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

