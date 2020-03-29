Thieves caught in the act at Aldergrove go-cart track

Three weeks ago, the Langley Quarter Midget Association decided to upgrade security after a theft

A Langley RCMP officer interrogates one of two suspects caught red-handed break-in at the LQMA track in Aldergrove on Saturday, March 28th. One had a bottle of hard liquor on his person. (LQMA/special to Langley Advance Times)

Two crooks ran afoul of the upgraded security camera system at the Langley Quarter Midget Association (LQMA) track in Aldergrove Saturday morning, March 28th.

Less than six minutes after they cut a hole in the fence at the LQMA track at 26965 8th Ave, the pair were captured by members of the non-profit organization, Association president Darren Chorney explained.

“A couple of guys only live three minutes away,” Chorney told the Langley Advance Times.

“One of the guys saw it on his phone.”

After a trailer carrying two go-karts was stolen on March 5th, the track security system had been upgraded with cameras that have motion detectors as well as audio monitoring, all of it set up so any after-hours break-in would trigger an alert on member’s smart phones.

After the alarm was triggered around 8:30 a.m. three men were heading for the track in a matter of minutes.

“One [of the responding members] was still wearing his PJ’s,” Chorney recalled.

“We didn’t really have time to get dressed,” said one of the men, who asked not to be named.

They took the two would-be thieves into custody and called 911.

He said the new system covers “every inch” of the track.

“For a non-profit group, it cost us a fortune, but it’s going to save us a fortune, too,” he added.

In the previous theft incident, thieves cut a lock to break in to the track and stole a trailer carrying two go-karts.

Less than 24 hours after the theft, the trailer and go-karts were recovered, thanks to an appeal on social media by the mother of one of the young racers

Mother and son were in the middle of an interview about the theft, when someone messaged the mom to let her know they had spotted what they were sure was the trailer, backed under a lean-to near 263rd and Fraser Highway.

A check of the location found the trailer.

A few tools and some engines were missing, but the go-karts were there.

After Langley RCMP went over the scene, the trailer and its contents were turned over to the owners.

The LQMA has been active in Aldergrove for close to 40 years.

It’s 1/20 mile track features racing just for kids aged four and a half to 16 years old.

