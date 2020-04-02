Thieves break through wall to steal tools from home under construction

Drywalling tools taken from house on Bonnie Drive in Nanaimo last week

Thieves broke right through the wall of a house to steal tools last week.

According to a press release from Nanaimo RCMP, the crime happened sometime overnight March 25 on Bonnie Drive.

“Thieves gained access through a garage that did not yet have a door installed,” the release noted. “Once inside, thieves gained access to the interior of the home by breaking through the drywall.”

Drywalling tools including a Columbia mud pump, Columbia Fat Boy box and metal stilts were taken, as well as a Dewalt table saw and a Dewalt chop saw.

“Engrave all tools with an identifying number such a driver’s licence, and to help in identifying stolen items, take pictures of everything,” police advised in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

