Thieves break into, steal items from North Okanagan mailbox

Police investigating after items were taken from a community mailbox on Van Kleeck Avenue Thursday

RCMP are investigating after a witness reported seeing two individuals breaking into and removing items from a mailbox in Armstrong Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Police are investigating after two individuals reportedly broke into a mailbox in Armstrong Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. Nov. 26, a member of the public witnessed the two suspects break into and remove items from a community mailbox in the 2100 block of Van Kleeck Avenue, according to RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

The witness provided the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP with a descriptsion of the suspects, as well as a description of their vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and ask that anyone who may have information contact the North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028.

Brendan Shykora

Kelowna Capital News