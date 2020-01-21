Thieves are targetting Comox Valley strata storage units

Thieves are accessing strata storage lockers through the parking garage doors. Photo via Google maps.

Criminals in the Comox Valley have been targeting storage units at condominium buildings, typically located inside the parking garage.

The Comox Valley RCMP has noted a spike in thefts from storage units. Thieves have been breaking into the building, typically through the parking garage, and then forcing their way into the personal storage lockers of building residents.

“On average, there have been 15 storage lockers broken into per condo building,” said Cst. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer. “This has proven to be a lucrative crime for local thieves since they get access to so many units in one place.”

The Comox Valley RCMP Street Crimes Unit and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section are engaged in the investigations and working to identify the suspect(s). There are a few things that residents can do to reduce these thefts:

• Ensure that the overhead security gate is completely closed when entering/leaving the parking garage and don’t hold open any security doors for strangers;

• Report all suspicious activity to the Comox Valley RCMP at the time it is happening;

• Do not keep valuable identification/documents inside your storage unit;

• Keep track of serial numbers on valuables inside your locker (bicycles, tools, electronics, etc.).