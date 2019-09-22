Thief throws rock through window to steal from Nanaimo business

Nanaimo RCMP advise 'no cash on site' signs in storefronts

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

A thief or thieves smashed their way through the window of a downtown business and then stole money and other items.

Chapman Motors on Fraser Street was broken into sometime overnight Sept. 12, according to a Nanaimo RCMP unsolved crimes report released last week.

A “large rock” was thrown through a window allowing for entry, the report noted, and a small amount of cash, a coffee machine and a computer laptop were stolen

“Businesses should re-examine their practice of leaving any amount of cash overnight,” police advised in the report. “This should also be backed up with signage visibly posted in visible areas on the front of the business stating ‘no cash on site.'”

