Thief takes bonsai plants from Horticultural Centre in Saanich

Crimestoppers and Saanich Police reported an odd theft as a set of Bonsai trees were taken from the Horticultural Centre of the Pacific in Saanich. Submitted

Saanich Police were notified by members of the Horticultural Centre of the Pacific last week about a unique incident of plant theft.

Four bonsai plants, the ornamental Japanese trees which are intentionally dwarfed, were recently taken from HCP.

@SaanichPolice are investigating the theft of four rare Bonsai Trees from the Gardens at the Horticultural Centre of the Pacific. If you know who stole these Bonsai Trees, or where they are, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a web-tip at https://t.co/Ml1MtBotJ0 pic.twitter.com/nDPOzhbvR1 — GV Crime Stoppers (@VicCrimeStop) April 5, 2018

Gardeners and staff are unsure exactly when the plants were removed, though the bonsai collection is down from 20 to 16, said Deborah Donahue, HCP general manager.

If anybody sees or hears of any bonsai sales, please notify Saanich Police at 250-475-4321, or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.