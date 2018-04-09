Thief takes bonsai plants from Horticultural Centre in Saanich

Ornamental bonsai trees the target of theft

Saanich Police were notified by members of the Horticultural Centre of the Pacific last week about a unique incident of plant theft.

Four bonsai plants, the ornamental Japanese trees which are intentionally dwarfed, were recently taken from HCP.

Gardeners and staff are unsure exactly when the plants were removed, though the bonsai collection is down from 20 to 16, said Deborah Donahue, HCP general manager.

If anybody sees or hears of any bonsai sales, please notify Saanich Police at 250-475-4321, or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

