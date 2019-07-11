Thief takes a slow joyride from Lambick Park to Torquay Elementary

A John Deere lawnmower worth $3,000 was stolen from a local baseball association and taken for a spin

The John Deere ride-on lawnmower was stolen from Lambick Park, taken for a spin and then left in the Torquay Elementary schoolyard. (Saanich Police Department photo)

A John Deere lawnmower isn’t what comes to mind when most think of a getaway car. However, on July 9, a ride-on lawnmower was stolen from the Gordon Head Baseball shed at Lambick Park.

The Saanich Police Department said the thief took it sometime after the workday ended and rode it to Torquay Elementary School and proceeded to do doughnuts in the schoolyard.

They tore up the grass and hit two goal posts, said Sgt. Julie Fast, public information officer, in a statement. School district staff located the lower in the schoolyard the next morning. The mower, which costs about $3,000, was damaged but still drive-able. The police escorted it back to Lambick Park.

For that John Deere ride-on lawnmower, top speed is seven kilometres per hour, meaning the joyride would have been a slow one, said Fast.

The Saanich Police Department acknowledges that this case sounds comical, but the thief committed two crimes including theft and mischief. The department is investigating the crimes and is hopeful that anyone with information will call their non-emergency line.

The Saanich Police Department non-emergency line is 250-475-4321. Those who wish to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

