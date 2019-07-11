The John Deere ride-on lawnmower was stolen from Lambick Park, taken for a spin and then left in the Torquay Elementary schoolyard. (Saanich Police Department photo)

Thief takes a slow joyride from Lambick Park to Torquay Elementary

A John Deere lawnmower worth $3,000 was stolen from a local baseball association and taken for a spin

  • Jul. 11, 2019 12:00 a.m.
A John Deere lawnmower isn’t what comes to mind when most think of a getaway car. However, on July 9, a ride-on lawnmower was stolen from the Gordon Head Baseball shed at Lambick Park.

The Saanich Police Department said the thief took it sometime after the workday ended and rode it to Torquay Elementary School and proceeded to do doughnuts in the schoolyard.

READ ALSO: Cougar continues to hunt for pets and small animals in Saanich’s Gorge Tillicum area

They tore up the grass and hit two goal posts, said Sgt. Julie Fast, public information officer, in a statement. School district staff located the lower in the schoolyard the next morning. The mower, which costs about $3,000, was damaged but still drive-able. The police escorted it back to Lambick Park.

For that John Deere ride-on lawnmower, top speed is seven kilometres per hour, meaning the joyride would have been a slow one, said Fast.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police see 45 per cent increase in thefts from cars since last year

The Saanich Police Department acknowledges that this case sounds comical, but the thief committed two crimes including theft and mischief. The department is investigating the crimes and is hopeful that anyone with information will call their non-emergency line.

The Saanich Police Department non-emergency line is 250-475-4321. Those who wish to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Houston Search and Rescue (HSAR) has been presenting the AdventureSmart programs. Hug-a-tree, Survive, Survive Outside and Snow Safety. These programs have been presented in the Houston, Smithers and Granisle area. AdventureSmart provides information and offers programs on outdoor safety topics for anyone who participates in activities like mountain biking, kayaking, snow sports, hiking, camping and more. The presentations have potentially life-saving information. Every year, Happy Jacks Pub has sponsored the AdventureSmart youth presentations. Two presentations iwere held recently at Twain Sullivan Elemnetary School and Houston Christian School. Wanda Bisson, volunteer of HSAR/AdventureSmart said, "We took the senior students on a filed trip to Jamie Baxter Park and Four Seasons Park to practice what they had viewed on a video. They all did extremely well and proved that survival can be daunting and hard work." (Submitted photos)