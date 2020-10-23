Thief steals Denman Island store’s charity jar

Comox Valey RCMP also looking for witnesses to Dove Creek injury

Comox Valley RCMP are investigating a report of a break-in on Denman Island on Oct. 19.

The police received a call reporting a break and enter occurring sometime overnight at the Denman Island General Store. The suspect broke a window to gain access and stole cash from a charity fund jar. (Ref. 2020-17103)

Damage to election signs

Someone appeared to use some kind of tool to damage election signs in the Crown Isle area of Courtenay on Oct. 18.

Comox Valley RCMP received a report that someone vandalized the signs, possibly using a knife or axe. Police are reminding the public that vandalizing, damaging or tampering with election signs is a punishable offence under the Criminal Code of Canada. (Ref. 2020-17063)

Looking for witnesses at Dove Creek

Police are following up on a case in which a 25-year-old man was injured in the Dove Creek area of Courtenay.

The victim received serious but not life-threatening injuries in the Sept. 26 incident. Investigators believe the injuries could be the result of a motor vehicle accident. They have identified a vehicle of interest, which is described as a white four-door vehicle, possibly from the 1990s. The vehicle had older square headlights and a large front grille.

Earlier on the evening of Sept. 25, the vehicle might have been seen being pulled out of a ditch by a red truck. Anyone who saw these vehicles or who could have dash-cam footage of them is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP. (Ref. 2020-15746)

