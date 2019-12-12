Thief steals cash donations from Saanich church

Police investigate an overnight break-in and theft at a McKenzie Avenue church

The Victoria Christadelphian Ecclesia was broken into on Tuesday night and donations were stolen. (Google Maps)

A thief broke into the Victoria Christadelphian Ecclesia church on Tuesday night and left with money from the donation container.

Saanich police are investigating the break and enter and theft which occurred overnight between Dec. 10 and 11 at the McKenzie Avenue church, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer. The number of suspects involved is not yet clear.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321. Reports can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Sooke student hit by vehicle in high school crosswalk

@devonscarlettLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com