Thief steals brass fittings from fire hoses in Nanaimo

Police say it's 'astounding' that someone would create risk and jeopardy for others

Police are reporting multiple thefts of brass fittings from fire hoses in Nanaimo buildings.

Nanaimo RCMP are trying to track down the suspect or suspects behind several thefts of brass fire hose fittings.

According to an unsolved crimes report provided by RCMP, over the past five days there have been four incidents reported of brass fire hose fittings being taken from buildings on Boxwood Drive and Dufferin Crescent.

The most recent incident happened Tuesday, shortly before 5 a.m. at J.R.E. Hardware on Dufferin, when a witness chased an unknown man off the property after he was spotted removing brass hose fittings.

The suspect wasn’t caught and the only description of him is that he was caucasian and was wearing shorts and a hat and was carrying a backpack.

“It’s absolutely astounding to what extent individuals will go to meet their own needs,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in an e-mail. “There is no thought whatsoever given to the risk and jeopardy it presents to individuals and the community as a whole.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

