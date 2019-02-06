Thief steals 36 boxes of floor tiles from Nanaimo mall

Nanaimo RCMP would like to catch a culprit who took 36 boxes of floor tiles.

According to police, the floor tiles were stolen from Woodgrove Centre on Monday at about 6 p.m. The tiles were taken from a utility hallway near Wal-Mart and were hauled away with a shopping cart by the suspect, who was caught on video surveillance footage leaving from the northwest corner of the the mall.

Unfortunately the poor quality of the video footage shows little detail other than the suspect is a man who was pushing a shopping cart filled with floor tiles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

