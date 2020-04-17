Thief smashes windshield to steal speaker in Nanaimo

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

A thief smashed a vehicle’s windshield to steal items this week.

Overnight on Wednesday, April 15, a suspect or suspects smashed the windshield of a vehicle parked in the 6000 block of Hammond Bay Road. A Rockford Fosgate 12-inch subwoofer and a tote containing old tools.

Nanaimo RCMP are receiving reports of vehicles being broken into around town, especially to vehicles that are sitting idle because their owners have stopped commuting as part of controlling coronavirus spread.

Sometime between April 13-15, a Canon Rebel T3 camera was stolen from a vehicle left unlocked on Bird Sanctuary Drive.

Sometime overnight April 13, thieves stole a wallet from a vehicle parked in the carport of a home on Kentucky Place, located in Cinnabar. The stolen wallet was located near Cinnabar Elementary School, but was missing credit cards and a debit card. The stolen cards were not used and have been cancelled.

Also, on April 15 between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., a vehicle in the 600 block of Howard Ave was broken into and loose change was taken.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, theft from unlocked vehicles continues to be a significant issue. Police advise before retiring for the night, that vehicle owners remove all valuables from their vehicles, lock all doors and look around their surrounding neighbourhood. Suspicious activity should be reported to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

