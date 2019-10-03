The two people in the dropped phone were quickly identified on social media after the original post was shared 495 times. (Facebook.)

Thief robs Langley property and forgets cellphone in garage

The phone wallpaper features prominent selfie, social media identifies the suspect

  • Oct. 3, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A master thief may have made a critical mistake in a recent Langley heist – forgetting a cell phone at the scene.

“Someone broke into our garage last night!… And they dropped something! Their phone! In my car!” said the robbed Langley woman in a social media post.

She decided to make the mistake public by posting a picture of the thief’s phone which features a close-up selfie as the wallpaper.

The thief made off with credit and bank cards and proceeded to use them immediately, according to Langley woman.

Both the people featured on the phones wallpaper were quickly identified by comments on social media after the original post was shared 495 times.

The Langley woman said she has contacted police.

RELATED: Trail-cam thief unaware of being on camera

RELATED: Thief locks self in back of van he’s trying to steal in Abbotsford

RELATED: ‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Previous story
Award-winning author stops by Smithers on northern tour
Next story
UPDATE: Shooting suspect surrenders to RCMP after standoff

Just Posted

Most Read