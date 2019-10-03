Thief robs Langley property and forgets cellphone in garage

The two people in the dropped phone were quickly identified on social media after the original post was shared 495 times. (Facebook.)

A master thief may have made a critical mistake in a recent Langley heist – forgetting a cell phone at the scene.

“Someone broke into our garage last night!… And they dropped something! Their phone! In my car!” said the robbed Langley woman in a social media post.

She decided to make the mistake public by posting a picture of the thief’s phone which features a close-up selfie as the wallpaper.

The thief made off with credit and bank cards and proceeded to use them immediately, according to Langley woman.

Both the people featured on the phones wallpaper were quickly identified by comments on social media after the original post was shared 495 times.

The Langley woman said she has contacted police.

